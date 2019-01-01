QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
206.49 - 206.49
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
8.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Invesco Office J-REIT, Inc. is engaged in the real estate rental business. The company invests in large-scale office buildings in metropolitan regions. The company's primary objective is to secure stable earnings and steady enhancement of the asset value from the medium and long-term view, through continued investment in, and sound management of the assets.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Invesco Office J-REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesco Office J-REIT (IOFFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesco Office J-REIT (OTCEM: IOFFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Invesco Office J-REIT's (IOFFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invesco Office J-REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Invesco Office J-REIT (IOFFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Invesco Office J-REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesco Office J-REIT (IOFFF)?

A

The stock price for Invesco Office J-REIT (OTCEM: IOFFF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Invesco Office J-REIT (IOFFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Invesco Office J-REIT.

Q

When is Invesco Office J-REIT (OTCEM:IOFFF) reporting earnings?

A

Invesco Office J-REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invesco Office J-REIT (IOFFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesco Office J-REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesco Office J-REIT (IOFFF) operate in?

A

Invesco Office J-REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.