Indivior (OTC:INVVY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Indivior
Indivior Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Indivior (OTCPK: INVVY) was reported by Jefferies on November 21, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting INVVY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Indivior (OTCPK: INVVY) was provided by Jefferies, and Indivior downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Indivior, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Indivior was filed on November 21, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 21, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Indivior (INVVY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Indivior (INVVY) is trading at is $20.55, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.