Investview
(OTCQB:INVU)
0.0500
0.0013[2.57%]
At close: Jun 6
0.0575
0.0076[15.12%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low0.05 - 0.05
52 Week High/Low0.03 - 0.24
Open / Close0.05 / 0.05
Float / Outstanding1.1B / 2.7B
Vol / Avg.475.7K / 1M
Mkt Cap135.4M
P/E7.35
50d Avg. Price0.07
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Investview (OTC:INVU), Key Statistics

Investview (OTC: INVU) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
123.2M
Trailing P/E
7.35
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
9.86
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.02
Price / Book (mrq)
4.57
Price / EBITDA
5
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
4.13
Earnings Yield
13.61%
Price change 1 M
1.02
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.06
Beta
3.58
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.01
Tangible Book value per share
0.01
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
20.7M
Total Assets
50.4M
Total Liabilities
20.7M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.52
Gross Margin
89.69%
Net Margin
12.25%
EBIT Margin
23.15%
EBITDA Margin
28.28%
Operating Margin
24%