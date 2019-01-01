Inventergy Global Inc is an American intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company. It principally offers clients a professional corporate out-licensing model for IP value creation. The company through its subsidiary has two distinct business execution approaches to achieve monetization of IP: Inventergy Innovations which involves commercialization of intellectual assets and innovations to which the company obtains exclusive rights through agreements with external partners, and Patent Residual Interest Program (PRIP) which involves monetization through enforcement of the company's several telecommunications patents which will be part of the PRIP.