There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Inventergy Global Inc is an American intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company. It principally offers clients a professional corporate out-licensing model for IP value creation. The company through its subsidiary has two distinct business execution approaches to achieve monetization of IP: Inventergy Innovations which involves commercialization of intellectual assets and innovations to which the company obtains exclusive rights through agreements with external partners, and Patent Residual Interest Program (PRIP) which involves monetization through enforcement of the company's several telecommunications patents which will be part of the PRIP.

Inventergy Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Inventergy Global (INVT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inventergy Global (OTCEM: INVT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Inventergy Global's (INVT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Inventergy Global.

Q

What is the target price for Inventergy Global (INVT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Inventergy Global

Q

Current Stock Price for Inventergy Global (INVT)?

A

The stock price for Inventergy Global (OTCEM: INVT) is $0.02 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:36:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Inventergy Global (INVT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inventergy Global.

Q

When is Inventergy Global (OTCEM:INVT) reporting earnings?

A

Inventergy Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Inventergy Global (INVT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inventergy Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Inventergy Global (INVT) operate in?

A

Inventergy Global is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.