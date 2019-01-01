ñol

Invitation Homes
(NYSE:INVH)
37.55
-0.74[-1.93%]
At close: Jun 6
37.58
0.0300[0.08%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low37.49 - 38.54
52 Week High/Low35.25 - 45.8
Open / Close38.54 / 37.58
Float / Outstanding462M / 610.3M
Vol / Avg.2.2M / 4M
Mkt Cap22.9B
P/E75.16
50d Avg. Price39.37
Div / Yield0.88/2.34%
Payout Ratio146
EPS0.15
Total Float462M

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH), Key Statistics

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
30.3B
Trailing P/E
75.16
Forward P/E
50
PE Ratio (TTM)
82.66
PEG Ratio (TTM)
3.75
Price / Sales (ttm)
10.78
Price / Book (mrq)
2.25
Price / EBITDA
18.22
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
24.96
Earnings Yield
1.33%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
16.68
Tangible Book value per share
16.26
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
8.3B
Total Assets
18.5B
Total Liabilities
8.3B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.61
Gross Margin
61.82%
Net Margin
17.36%
EBIT Margin
31.45%
EBITDA Margin
60.71%
Operating Margin
29.24%