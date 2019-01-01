ñol

Intuit
(NASDAQ:INTU)
408.97
0.020
At close: Jun 6
408.97
00
After Hours: 4:37PM EDT
Day High/Low406.75 - 419.86
52 Week High/Low339.36 - 716.86
Open / Close416.58 / 408.97
Float / Outstanding274.5M / 282.1M
Vol / Avg.859.9K / 2.1M
Mkt Cap115.4B
P/E46.26
50d Avg. Price430.3
Div / Yield2.72/0.67%
Payout Ratio29.75
EPS6.35
Total Float274.5M

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), Dividends

Intuit issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Intuit generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.57%

Annual Dividend

$2.72

Last Dividend

Apr 11

Next Dividend

Jul 8
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Intuit Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Intuit (INTU) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 24, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 8, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Intuit (INTU) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Intuit ($INTU) will be on July 18, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Intuit (INTU) shares by July 11, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Intuit (INTU) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Intuit (INTU) will be on July 8, 2022 and will be $0.68

Q
What is the dividend yield for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)?
A

The most current yield for Intuit (INTU) is 0.73% and is payable next on July 18, 2022

