Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Integrated Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Filipino-owned pharmaceutical company. Its pharmaceutical product range consits of Analgesic / Antipyretic, Mucolytic, Anti-hypertensive, Anti-gout, Anti-inflammtory, Anti-thrombotic and Anti-diabetic and Antibiotic.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Integrated Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Integrated (INTP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Integrated (OTCEM: INTP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Integrated's (INTP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Integrated.

Q

What is the target price for Integrated (INTP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Integrated

Q

Current Stock Price for Integrated (INTP)?

A

The stock price for Integrated (OTCEM: INTP) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 20:26:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Integrated (INTP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Integrated.

Q

When is Integrated (OTCEM:INTP) reporting earnings?

A

Integrated does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Integrated (INTP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Integrated.

Q

What sector and industry does Integrated (INTP) operate in?

A

Integrated is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.