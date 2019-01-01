QQQ
InnoTech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy InnoTech (INTH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of InnoTech (OTCEM: INTH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are InnoTech's (INTH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for InnoTech.

Q

What is the target price for InnoTech (INTH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for InnoTech

Q

Current Stock Price for InnoTech (INTH)?

A

The stock price for InnoTech (OTCEM: INTH) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Jul 21 2021 13:30:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does InnoTech (INTH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for InnoTech.

Q

When is InnoTech (OTCEM:INTH) reporting earnings?

A

InnoTech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is InnoTech (INTH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for InnoTech.

Q

What sector and industry does InnoTech (INTH) operate in?

A

InnoTech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.