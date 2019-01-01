World Fuel Servs (NYSE:INT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for World Fuel Servs
World Fuel Servs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for World Fuel Servs (NYSE: INT) was reported by Stifel on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $35.00 expecting INT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.08% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for World Fuel Servs (NYSE: INT) was provided by Stifel, and World Fuel Servs upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of World Fuel Servs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for World Fuel Servs was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest World Fuel Servs (INT) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $35.00. The current price World Fuel Servs (INT) is trading at is $26.30, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
