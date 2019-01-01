ñol

Inspire Medical Systems
(NYSE:INSP)
184.90
7.53[4.25%]
At close: Jun 6
184.74
-0.1600[-0.09%]
After Hours: 4:18PM EDT
Day High/Low178.2 - 185.36
52 Week High/Low142.74 - 286.29
Open / Close180.92 / 184.74
Float / Outstanding27M / 27.6M
Vol / Avg.291.7K / 294K
Mkt Cap5.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price210.91
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.61
Total Float27M

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP), Dividends

Inspire Medical Systems issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Inspire Medical Systems generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Inspire Medical Systems Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inspire Medical Systems.

Q
What date did I need to own Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inspire Medical Systems.

Q
How much per share is the next Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inspire Medical Systems.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inspire Medical Systems.

