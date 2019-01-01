ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Inner Spirit Holdings
(OTC:INSHF)
0.30
00
At close: Jul 19
0.284
-0.0160[-5.33%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.28 - 0.34
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 285.2M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap85.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Inner Spirit Holdings (OTC:INSHF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Inner Spirit Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$8.8M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Inner Spirit Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Inner Spirit Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Inner Spirit Holdings (OTC:INSHF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Inner Spirit Holdings

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Inner Spirit Holdings (OTC:INSHF)?
A

There are no earnings for Inner Spirit Holdings

Q
What were Inner Spirit Holdings’s (OTC:INSHF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Inner Spirit Holdings

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.