InnoCan Pharma Corp is a pharmaceutical tech company that focuses on the development of several drug delivery platforms combining cannabidiol with other pharmaceutical ingredients as well as the development and sale of CBD-integrated pharmaceuticals. The company's operations and research and development activities are based in Israel. Its business can be described as three distinct operating segments relating to the incorporation in products of CBD in their formulation: the research and development of CBD loaded exosomes; the research and development of the use of CBD loaded liposomes; and the commercialization and sale of branded CBD integrated pharmaceutical and topical treatment products.

InnoCan Pharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy InnoCan Pharma (INNPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of InnoCan Pharma (OTCQB: INNPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are InnoCan Pharma's (INNPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for InnoCan Pharma.

Q

What is the target price for InnoCan Pharma (INNPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for InnoCan Pharma

Q

Current Stock Price for InnoCan Pharma (INNPF)?

A

The stock price for InnoCan Pharma (OTCQB: INNPF) is $0.5116 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:12:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does InnoCan Pharma (INNPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for InnoCan Pharma.

Q

When is InnoCan Pharma (OTCQB:INNPF) reporting earnings?

A

InnoCan Pharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is InnoCan Pharma (INNPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for InnoCan Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does InnoCan Pharma (INNPF) operate in?

A

InnoCan Pharma is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.