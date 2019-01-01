QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Infinite Networks Corp is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

Infinite Networks Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Infinite Networks (INNX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Infinite Networks (OTCPK: INNX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Infinite Networks's (INNX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Infinite Networks.

Q

What is the target price for Infinite Networks (INNX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Infinite Networks

Q

Current Stock Price for Infinite Networks (INNX)?

A

The stock price for Infinite Networks (OTCPK: INNX) is $0.0106 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:07:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Infinite Networks (INNX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Infinite Networks.

Q

When is Infinite Networks (OTCPK:INNX) reporting earnings?

A

Infinite Networks does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Infinite Networks (INNX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Infinite Networks.

Q

What sector and industry does Infinite Networks (INNX) operate in?

A

Infinite Networks is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.