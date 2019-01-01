QQQ
Innotech Corp is engaged in the electronics distribution business segment. The company is involved in various business units that are integrated solution, which sells electronic design automation (EDA) software which assists designing of LSIs and electronic circuit boards; test solution, which provide various test solutions utilized during the semiconductor manufacturing process; intelligent system solution, which sells semiconductor devices, and other devices; advance products, which sell hard disk drives, and other memory products; and design analysis solution, which provide noise analysis service and design assistance tools. The company operates its business in Japan.

Innotech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Innotech (INNCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Innotech (OTCPK: INNCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Innotech's (INNCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Innotech.

Q

What is the target price for Innotech (INNCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Innotech

Q

Current Stock Price for Innotech (INNCF)?

A

The stock price for Innotech (OTCPK: INNCF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Innotech (INNCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Innotech.

Q

When is Innotech (OTCPK:INNCF) reporting earnings?

A

Innotech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Innotech (INNCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Innotech.

Q

What sector and industry does Innotech (INNCF) operate in?

A

Innotech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.