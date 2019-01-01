Innotech Corp is engaged in the electronics distribution business segment. The company is involved in various business units that are integrated solution, which sells electronic design automation (EDA) software which assists designing of LSIs and electronic circuit boards; test solution, which provide various test solutions utilized during the semiconductor manufacturing process; intelligent system solution, which sells semiconductor devices, and other devices; advance products, which sell hard disk drives, and other memory products; and design analysis solution, which provide noise analysis service and design assistance tools. The company operates its business in Japan.