Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.03
Mkt Cap
43.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Ltd is focused on developing an insulin product that could be administered orally. It has two primary segments of business: the research and development of pharmaceutical products and trading of beauty equipment and products.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Innovative Pharmaceutical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Innovative Pharmaceutical (INNBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Innovative Pharmaceutical (OTCGM: INNBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Innovative Pharmaceutical's (INNBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Innovative Pharmaceutical.

Q

What is the target price for Innovative Pharmaceutical (INNBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Innovative Pharmaceutical

Q

Current Stock Price for Innovative Pharmaceutical (INNBF)?

A

The stock price for Innovative Pharmaceutical (OTCGM: INNBF) is $0.03 last updated Mon May 03 2021 17:11:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Innovative Pharmaceutical (INNBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Innovative Pharmaceutical.

Q

When is Innovative Pharmaceutical (OTCGM:INNBF) reporting earnings?

A

Innovative Pharmaceutical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Innovative Pharmaceutical (INNBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Innovative Pharmaceutical.

Q

What sector and industry does Innovative Pharmaceutical (INNBF) operate in?

A

Innovative Pharmaceutical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.