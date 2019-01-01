QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.1 - 1.1
Mkt Cap
5.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
-
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Inky Inc develops, publishes and markets mobile software application for smartphones and tablet devices. Inky facilitates the user deciding what and where to ink without having to actually commence the tattoo procedure. Users will be able to download application through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts, such as the apple app store and google play market.

Inky Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Inky (INKI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inky (OTCPK: INKI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Inky's (INKI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Inky.

Q

What is the target price for Inky (INKI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Inky

Q

Current Stock Price for Inky (INKI)?

A

The stock price for Inky (OTCPK: INKI) is $1.1 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 17:24:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Inky (INKI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inky.

Q

When is Inky (OTCPK:INKI) reporting earnings?

A

Inky does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Inky (INKI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inky.

Q

What sector and industry does Inky (INKI) operate in?

A

Inky is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.