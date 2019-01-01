QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
24.48 - 24.48
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.21
Shares
120.8M
Outstanding
Intrum AB is a provider of credit management and related financial services. The company operates in three segments: credit management services, which provides services such as credit optimization and payment collection to ensure that customers pay companies; portfolio investments, which purchases overdue debts; and strategic markets, which focuses on growing business in Greece, Italy, and Spain. The majority of revenue comes from the credit management services segment, specifically within the banking and credit card industries. Intrum AB operates throughout Europe, with some business in Brazil.

Intrum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intrum (INJJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intrum (OTCPK: INJJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intrum's (INJJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intrum.

Q

What is the target price for Intrum (INJJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intrum

Q

Current Stock Price for Intrum (INJJF)?

A

The stock price for Intrum (OTCPK: INJJF) is $24.4828 last updated Tue Dec 21 2021 15:59:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intrum (INJJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intrum.

Q

When is Intrum (OTCPK:INJJF) reporting earnings?

A

Intrum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Intrum (INJJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intrum.

Q

What sector and industry does Intrum (INJJF) operate in?

A

Intrum is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.