QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Ingredion
(NYSE:INGR)
92.68
-0.43[-0.46%]
At close: Jun 6
92.70
0.0200[0.02%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low92.24 - 93.86
52 Week High/Low81.25 - 101.89
Open / Close93.86 / 92.7
Float / Outstanding59.2M / 66.2M
Vol / Avg.246.1K / 402.8K
Mkt Cap6.1B
P/E12.74
50d Avg. Price89.67
Div / Yield2.6/2.79%
Payout Ratio35.43
EPS1.94
Total Float59.2M

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR), Dividends

Ingredion issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ingredion generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.14%

Annual Dividend

$2.6

Last Dividend

Apr 1

Next Dividend

Jun 30
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Ingredion Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Ingredion (INGR) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 20, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 30, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Ingredion (INGR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Ingredion ($INGR) will be on July 26, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Ingredion (INGR) shares by July 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Ingredion (INGR) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Ingredion (INGR) will be on June 30, 2022 and will be $0.65

Q
What is the dividend yield for Ingredion (NYSE:INGR)?
A

The most current yield for Ingredion (INGR) is 2.82% and is payable next on July 26, 2022

