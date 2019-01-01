Ingredion (NYSE:INGR), Dividends

Ingredion issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ingredion generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
Target’s next dividend was announced on May 20, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 30, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Ingredion ($INGR) will be on July 26, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Ingredion (INGR) shares by July 1, 2022
The next dividend for Ingredion (INGR) will be on June 30, 2022 and will be $0.65
The most current yield for Ingredion (INGR) is 2.82% and is payable next on July 26, 2022
Browse dividends on all stocks.