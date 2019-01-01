QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
International Professional Trainings Group Ltd has a number of professional education and training institutions. The programs are offered through universities, colleges, and continuing education services recognized practicing management professional bodies, workshops, and seminars online e-learning platforms. Some of the specific courses include bachelor's business, MBA, and business Ph.D.; bachelors, masters, and Ph.D. in marketing; bachelors in information technology; bachelors in hotel management; and bachelors in international hospitality and tourism/event management.

Intl Professional Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intl Professional (INGP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intl Professional (OTCPK: INGP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Intl Professional's (INGP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intl Professional.

Q

What is the target price for Intl Professional (INGP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intl Professional

Q

Current Stock Price for Intl Professional (INGP)?

A

The stock price for Intl Professional (OTCPK: INGP) is $0.75 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 18:50:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intl Professional (INGP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intl Professional.

Q

When is Intl Professional (OTCPK:INGP) reporting earnings?

A

Intl Professional does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Intl Professional (INGP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intl Professional.

Q

What sector and industry does Intl Professional (INGP) operate in?

A

Intl Professional is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.