QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
28.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
16.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Ingenta PLC and its subsidiaries provide content management, advertising and commercial enterprise solutions and services to publishers, information providers, academic libraries, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Products; Content Products; PCG and Advertising. Commercial products are enterprise level publishing management systems. Content products help content providers sell their content online. PCG provides consultancy services. Vista provides services to support the heritage author2reader publishing management system. Advertising provides a complete browser-based multimedia advertising. It has operations in the United Kingdom, North America, Brazil, Mexico, India, China and Australia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ingenta Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ingenta (INGLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ingenta (OTCPK: INGLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ingenta's (INGLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ingenta.

Q

What is the target price for Ingenta (INGLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ingenta

Q

Current Stock Price for Ingenta (INGLF)?

A

The stock price for Ingenta (OTCPK: INGLF) is $1.7184 last updated Tue Jun 26 2018 15:20:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ingenta (INGLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ingenta.

Q

When is Ingenta (OTCPK:INGLF) reporting earnings?

A

Ingenta does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ingenta (INGLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ingenta.

Q

What sector and industry does Ingenta (INGLF) operate in?

A

Ingenta is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.