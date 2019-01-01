Ingenta PLC and its subsidiaries provide content management, advertising and commercial enterprise solutions and services to publishers, information providers, academic libraries, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Products; Content Products; PCG and Advertising. Commercial products are enterprise level publishing management systems. Content products help content providers sell their content online. PCG provides consultancy services. Vista provides services to support the heritage author2reader publishing management system. Advertising provides a complete browser-based multimedia advertising. It has operations in the United Kingdom, North America, Brazil, Mexico, India, China and Australia.