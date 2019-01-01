ING Bank Slaski is a universal bank operating in retail banking, corporate banking, leasing, and capital markets. The bank has five geography-based segments: retail Netherlands, which includes retail and private banking in the Netherlands through accounts, business lending, mortgages, and related consumer lending; retail Belgium, which encompasses banking in Belgium and Luxembourg; retail Germany, which includes banking Germany and Austria; retail other, which includes banking in the rest of Europe, North America, South America, and Asia; and wholesale banking, which serves large clients through lending, debt capital markets, working capital solutions, export finance, and corporate finance. Most revenue comes from the retail Netherlands and wholesale banking segments.