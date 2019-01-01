ñol

Infosys
(NYSE:INFY)
19.425
0.045[0.23%]
At close: Jun 6
19.43
0.0050[0.03%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low19.39 - 19.64
52 Week High/Low17.9 - 26.39
Open / Close19.52 / 19.43
Float / Outstanding- / 4.2B
Vol / Avg.3.9M / 11.3M
Mkt Cap81.5B
P/E27.69
50d Avg. Price20.97
Div / Yield0.41/2.12%
Payout Ratio57.55
EPS0.18
Total Float-

Infosys (NYSE:INFY), Dividends

Infosys issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Infosys generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.73%

Annual Dividend

$0.354

Last Dividend

Jun 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Infosys Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Infosys (INFY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Infosys. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.18 on June 28, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Infosys (INFY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Infosys ($INFY) will be on June 28, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Infosys (INFY) shares by June 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Infosys (INFY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Infosys (INFY) will be on May 31, 2022 and will be $0.18

Q
What is the dividend yield for Infosys (NYSE:INFY)?
A

Infosys has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Infosys (INFY) was $0.18 and was paid out next on June 28, 2022.

