INDUS Realty Trust
(NASDAQ:INDT)
62.94
0.14[0.22%]
At close: Jun 6
62.94
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low62.56 - 63.89
52 Week High/Low60.03 - 82.94
Open / Close63.51 / 62.94
Float / Outstanding1.8M / 10.2M
Vol / Avg.22.3K / 32.5K
Mkt Cap641.1M
P/E33.23
50d Avg. Price69.52
Div / Yield0.64/1.02%
Payout Ratio32.8
EPS0.03
Total Float1.8M

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT), Dividends

INDUS Realty Trust issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash INDUS Realty Trust generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.88%

Annual Dividend

$0.64

Last Dividend

Mar 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

INDUS Realty Trust Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next INDUS Realty Trust (INDT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for INDUS Realty Trust. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.16 on April 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own INDUS Realty Trust (INDT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for INDUS Realty Trust (INDT). The last dividend payout was on April 15, 2022 and was $0.16

Q
How much per share is the next INDUS Realty Trust (INDT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for INDUS Realty Trust (INDT). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.16 on April 15, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)?
A

INDUS Realty Trust has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for INDUS Realty Trust (INDT) was $0.16 and was paid out next on April 15, 2022.

