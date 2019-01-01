INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust
INDUS Realty Trust Questions & Answers
The latest price target for INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ: INDT) was reported by Colliers Securities on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $70.00 expecting INDT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.22% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ: INDT) was provided by Colliers Securities, and INDUS Realty Trust initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of INDUS Realty Trust, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for INDUS Realty Trust was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest INDUS Realty Trust (INDT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $70.00. The current price INDUS Realty Trust (INDT) is trading at is $62.94, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
