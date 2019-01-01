QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
22.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
28.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
InnovaDerma PLC is a holding company. The company develops and sells various anti-ageing, body contouring, hair loss treatment and wellbeing products. It operates mainly through Haircare Products, Life Science devices, and Skin & Beauty Products. Its product portfolio includes Leimov Personal Hair Laser Starter Kit, Leimov Thickening Conditioner, Leimov Deep Cleansing Scalp and Body, Leimov BioPlex Scalp Serum, Leimo Instant Hair Regular Pack, and Tan and Glow. It operates its business across Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Philippines.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

InnovaDerma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy InnovaDerma (INDPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of InnovaDerma (OTCPK: INDPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are InnovaDerma's (INDPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for InnovaDerma.

Q

What is the target price for InnovaDerma (INDPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for InnovaDerma

Q

Current Stock Price for InnovaDerma (INDPF)?

A

The stock price for InnovaDerma (OTCPK: INDPF) is $0.8117 last updated Wed Jul 29 2020 16:11:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does InnovaDerma (INDPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for InnovaDerma.

Q

When is InnovaDerma (OTCPK:INDPF) reporting earnings?

A

InnovaDerma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is InnovaDerma (INDPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for InnovaDerma.

Q

What sector and industry does InnovaDerma (INDPF) operate in?

A

InnovaDerma is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.