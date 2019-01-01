InnovaDerma PLC is a holding company. The company develops and sells various anti-ageing, body contouring, hair loss treatment and wellbeing products. It operates mainly through Haircare Products, Life Science devices, and Skin & Beauty Products. Its product portfolio includes Leimov Personal Hair Laser Starter Kit, Leimov Thickening Conditioner, Leimov Deep Cleansing Scalp and Body, Leimov BioPlex Scalp Serum, Leimo Instant Hair Regular Pack, and Tan and Glow. It operates its business across Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Philippines.