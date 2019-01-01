Indonesia Energy Corp (AMEX:INDO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Indonesia Energy Corp
Indonesia Energy Corp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Indonesia Energy Corp (AMEX: INDO) was reported by Noble Capital Markets on March 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting INDO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Indonesia Energy Corp (AMEX: INDO) was provided by Noble Capital Markets, and Indonesia Energy Corp downgraded their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Indonesia Energy Corp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Indonesia Energy Corp was filed on March 8, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 8, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Indonesia Energy Corp (INDO) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Indonesia Energy Corp (INDO) is trading at is $12.34, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
