There is no Press for this Ticker
Indus Holding AG is a holding company investing in small and midsize enterprises in German-speaking regions. The company primarily focuses on owner-managed companies with a strong presence in niche markets. Investments span from construction and infrastructure, automotive technology, engineering, medical engineering, and life sciences, to metals technology.

Indus Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Indus Holding (INDHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Indus Holding (OTCGM: INDHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Indus Holding's (INDHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Indus Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Indus Holding (INDHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Indus Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Indus Holding (INDHF)?

A

The stock price for Indus Holding (OTCGM: INDHF) is $

Q

Does Indus Holding (INDHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Indus Holding.

Q

When is Indus Holding (OTCGM:INDHF) reporting earnings?

A

Indus Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Indus Holding (INDHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Indus Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Indus Holding (INDHF) operate in?

A

Indus Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.