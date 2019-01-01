ñol

Indofood Agri Resources
(OTCPK:INDFY)
13.5076
00
At close: Mar 22
13.00
-0.5076[-3.76%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low10.83 - 13.61
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 27.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap377.1M
P/E7.28
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield0.29/2.14%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-420
Total Float-

Indofood Agri Resources (OTC:INDFY), Key Statistics

Indofood Agri Resources (OTC: INDFY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
799.1M
Trailing P/E
7.28
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
4.81
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.28
Price / Book (mrq)
0.48
Price / EBITDA
1.26
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
2.66
Earnings Yield
13.73%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.02
Beta
0.74
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
28.4
Tangible Book value per share
15.76
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
16.3T
Total Assets
37.7T
Total Liabilities
16.3T
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -