Independent Bank
(NASDAQ:INDB)
83.69
0.03[0.04%]
At close: Jun 6
83.69
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low83.32 - 84.68
52 Week High/Low68.14 - 93.52
Open / Close83.9 / 83.69
Float / Outstanding34.1M / 46.8M
Vol / Avg.115K / 195.8K
Mkt Cap3.9B
P/E25.12
50d Avg. Price79.75
Div / Yield2.04/2.44%
Payout Ratio58.56
EPS1.12
Total Float34.1M

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB), Dividends

Independent Bank issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Independent Bank generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.38%

Annual Dividend

$2.04

Last Dividend

Mar 28
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Independent Bank Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Independent Bank (INDB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Independent Bank. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.51 on April 8, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Independent Bank (INDB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Independent Bank (INDB). The last dividend payout was on April 8, 2022 and was $0.51

Q
How much per share is the next Independent Bank (INDB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Independent Bank (INDB). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.51 on April 8, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)?
A

Independent Bank has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Independent Bank (INDB) was $0.51 and was paid out next on April 8, 2022.

