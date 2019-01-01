QQQ
Inchcape PLC is a distributor and retailer of premium and luxury automobiles. It is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Inchcape has three reporting segments: distribution, retail, and central. The company distributes new vehicles and parts in four geographies: U.K. and Europe, Asia, Australasia, and emerging markets. It also provides associated marketing and logistics operations. The retail segment sells new and used vehicles in the U.K. and Europe, Australasia, and emerging markets. The central segment comprises head office functions: finance, human resources, and marketing.

Inchcape Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Inchcape (INCPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inchcape (OTCPK: INCPY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Inchcape's (INCPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Inchcape.

Q

What is the target price for Inchcape (INCPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Inchcape

Q

Current Stock Price for Inchcape (INCPY)?

A

The stock price for Inchcape (OTCPK: INCPY) is $11 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 18:01:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Inchcape (INCPY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inchcape.

Q

When is Inchcape (OTCPK:INCPY) reporting earnings?

A

Inchcape does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Inchcape (INCPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inchcape.

Q

What sector and industry does Inchcape (INCPY) operate in?

A

Inchcape is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.