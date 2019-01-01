Inchcape PLC is a distributor and retailer of premium and luxury automobiles. It is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Inchcape has three reporting segments: distribution, retail, and central. The company distributes new vehicles and parts in four geographies: U.K. and Europe, Asia, Australasia, and emerging markets. It also provides associated marketing and logistics operations. The retail segment sells new and used vehicles in the U.K. and Europe, Australasia, and emerging markets. The central segment comprises head office functions: finance, human resources, and marketing.