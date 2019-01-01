QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
International Consolidated Companies Inc is a U.S based company engaged in acquiring and expanding businesses that offer services and technologies to assist medical marijuana growers and patients. It is focused on providing technology and innovative solutions to licensed parties in the legal cannabis industry. In addition, the group is also involved in providing consulting, facility leasing, equipment leasing, and business process outsourcing services (BPOS), including trained industry personnel, compliance services, and state-mandated security and reporting systems. The company will generate revenue by renting its propriety technologies to qualified licensed medical growers; and by providing training and consulting services to assist lessees in operating their businesses more profitably.

Intl Consolidated Cos Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intl Consolidated Cos (INCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intl Consolidated Cos (OTCPK: INCC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Intl Consolidated Cos's (INCC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intl Consolidated Cos.

Q

What is the target price for Intl Consolidated Cos (INCC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intl Consolidated Cos

Q

Current Stock Price for Intl Consolidated Cos (INCC)?

A

The stock price for Intl Consolidated Cos (OTCPK: INCC) is $0.0005 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:05:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intl Consolidated Cos (INCC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intl Consolidated Cos.

Q

When is Intl Consolidated Cos (OTCPK:INCC) reporting earnings?

A

Intl Consolidated Cos does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Intl Consolidated Cos (INCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intl Consolidated Cos.

Q

What sector and industry does Intl Consolidated Cos (INCC) operate in?

A

Intl Consolidated Cos is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.