International Consolidated Companies Inc is a U.S based company engaged in acquiring and expanding businesses that offer services and technologies to assist medical marijuana growers and patients. It is focused on providing technology and innovative solutions to licensed parties in the legal cannabis industry. In addition, the group is also involved in providing consulting, facility leasing, equipment leasing, and business process outsourcing services (BPOS), including trained industry personnel, compliance services, and state-mandated security and reporting systems. The company will generate revenue by renting its propriety technologies to qualified licensed medical growers; and by providing training and consulting services to assist lessees in operating their businesses more profitably.