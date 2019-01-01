QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Inbit Corp is a development stage shell company.

Analyst Ratings

Inbit Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Inbit (INBT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inbit (OTCEM: INBT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Inbit's (INBT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Inbit.

Q

What is the target price for Inbit (INBT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Inbit

Q

Current Stock Price for Inbit (INBT)?

A

The stock price for Inbit (OTCEM: INBT) is $11.99 last updated Wed Sep 29 2021 19:11:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Inbit (INBT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inbit.

Q

When is Inbit (OTCEM:INBT) reporting earnings?

A

Inbit does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Inbit (INBT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inbit.

Q

What sector and industry does Inbit (INBT) operate in?

A

Inbit is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.