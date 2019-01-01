InBankshares (OTC:INBC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$6.5M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of InBankshares using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
InBankshares Questions & Answers
When is InBankshares (OTCQX:INBC) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for InBankshares
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for InBankshares (OTCQX:INBC)?
There are no earnings for InBankshares
What were InBankshares’s (OTCQX:INBC) revenues?
There are no earnings for InBankshares
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.