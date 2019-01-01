|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of InBankshares (OTCQX: INBC) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for InBankshares.
There is no analysis for InBankshares
The stock price for InBankshares (OTCQX: INBC) is $9.65 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:06:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for InBankshares.
InBankshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for InBankshares.
InBankshares is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.