Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.91 - 12
Mkt Cap
77.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
32.17
EPS
0.08
Shares
8M
Outstanding
InBankshares Corp provides banking and mortgage services to individual and business customers. The company offers business checking, business savings, credit cards, lending, merchant services, treasury management, mortgages, and others.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

InBankshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy InBankshares (INBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of InBankshares (OTCQX: INBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are InBankshares's (INBC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for InBankshares.

Q

What is the target price for InBankshares (INBC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for InBankshares

Q

Current Stock Price for InBankshares (INBC)?

A

The stock price for InBankshares (OTCQX: INBC) is $9.65 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:06:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does InBankshares (INBC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for InBankshares.

Q

When is InBankshares (OTCQX:INBC) reporting earnings?

A

InBankshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is InBankshares (INBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for InBankshares.

Q

What sector and industry does InBankshares (INBC) operate in?

A

InBankshares is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.