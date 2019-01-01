Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit Stock (NASDAQ:INAQU) Dividends: History, Yield and Dates

Historical and Upcoming Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit Dividends

The dividend schedule below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit. Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash the company generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.