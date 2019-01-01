Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit
(NASDAQ:INAQU)
$11.47
0[0.00%]
Last update: 1:15PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Get Real Time Here
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / 815.000Mkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range9.180 - 12.600

Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit Stock (NASDAQ:INAQU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

No Data
Q

What is the target price for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU)?

A

There is no price target for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU)?

A

There is no analyst for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit Stock (NASDAQ:INAQU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

No Data
Q

What is the target price for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU)?

A

There is no price target for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU)?

A

There is no analyst for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit Stock (NASDAQ:INAQU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

No Data
Q

What is the target price for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU)?

A

There is no price target for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU)?

A

There is no analyst for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit Stock (NASDAQ:INAQU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

No Data
Q

What is the target price for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU)?

A

There is no price target for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU)?

A

There is no analyst for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit Stock (NASDAQ:INAQU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

No Data
Q

What is the target price for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU)?

A

There is no price target for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU)?

A

There is no analyst for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit Stock (NASDAQ:INAQU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

No Data
Q

What is the target price for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU)?

A

There is no price target for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU)?

A

There is no analyst for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit Stock (NASDAQ:INAQU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

No Data
Q

What is the target price for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU)?

A

There is no price target for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU)?

A

There is no analyst for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit Stock (NASDAQ:INAQU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

No Data
Q

What is the target price for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU)?

A

There is no price target for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU)?

A

There is no analyst for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit Stock (NASDAQ:INAQU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

No Data
Q

What is the target price for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU)?

A

There is no price target for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU)?

A

There is no analyst for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved