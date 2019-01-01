Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit
(NASDAQ:INAQU)
$11.47
0[0.00%]
Last update: 1:15PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Get Real Time Here
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / 815.000Mkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range9.180 - 12.600

Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit Stock (NASDAQ:INAQU), Quotes and News Summary

Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit Stock (NASDAQ: INAQU) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / 815.000Mkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range9.180 - 12.600
There is not any recent news for this ticker
There are no press releases for this ticker
There is no partner content for this ticker
Q

How do I buy Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (NASDAQ: INAQU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit's (INAQU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit.

Q

What is the target price for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Q

Current Stock Price for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU)?

A

The stock price for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (NASDAQ: INAQU) is $11.47 last updated September 8, 2023 at 5:15 PM UTC.

Q

Does Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit.

Q

When is Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (NASDAQ:INAQU) reporting earnings?

A

Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit.

Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit Stock (NASDAQ:INAQU), Quotes and News Summary

Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit Stock (NASDAQ: INAQU) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / 815.000Mkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range9.180 - 12.600
There is not any recent news for this ticker
There are no press releases for this ticker
There is no partner content for this ticker
Q

How do I buy Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (NASDAQ: INAQU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit's (INAQU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit.

Q

What is the target price for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Q

Current Stock Price for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU)?

A

The stock price for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (NASDAQ: INAQU) is $11.47 last updated September 8, 2023 at 5:15 PM UTC.

Q

Does Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit.

Q

When is Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (NASDAQ:INAQU) reporting earnings?

A

Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit.

Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit Stock (NASDAQ:INAQU), Quotes and News Summary

Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit Stock (NASDAQ: INAQU) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / 815.000Mkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range9.180 - 12.600
There is not any recent news for this ticker
There are no press releases for this ticker
There is no partner content for this ticker
Q

How do I buy Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (NASDAQ: INAQU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit's (INAQU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit.

Q

What is the target price for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Q

Current Stock Price for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU)?

A

The stock price for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (NASDAQ: INAQU) is $11.47 last updated September 8, 2023 at 5:15 PM UTC.

Q

Does Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit.

Q

When is Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (NASDAQ:INAQU) reporting earnings?

A

Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit.

Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit Stock (NASDAQ:INAQU), Quotes and News Summary

Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit Stock (NASDAQ: INAQU) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / 815.000Mkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range9.180 - 12.600
There is not any recent news for this ticker
There are no press releases for this ticker
There is no partner content for this ticker
Q

How do I buy Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (NASDAQ: INAQU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit's (INAQU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit.

Q

What is the target price for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Q

Current Stock Price for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU)?

A

The stock price for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (NASDAQ: INAQU) is $11.47 last updated September 8, 2023 at 5:15 PM UTC.

Q

Does Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit.

Q

When is Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (NASDAQ:INAQU) reporting earnings?

A

Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit.

Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit Stock (NASDAQ:INAQU), Quotes and News Summary

Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit Stock (NASDAQ: INAQU) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / 815.000Mkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range9.180 - 12.600
There is not any recent news for this ticker
There are no press releases for this ticker
There is no partner content for this ticker
Q

How do I buy Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (NASDAQ: INAQU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit's (INAQU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit.

Q

What is the target price for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Q

Current Stock Price for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU)?

A

The stock price for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (NASDAQ: INAQU) is $11.47 last updated September 8, 2023 at 5:15 PM UTC.

Q

Does Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit.

Q

When is Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (NASDAQ:INAQU) reporting earnings?

A

Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit.

Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit Stock (NASDAQ:INAQU), Quotes and News Summary

Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit Stock (NASDAQ: INAQU) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / 815.000Mkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range9.180 - 12.600
There is not any recent news for this ticker
There are no press releases for this ticker
There is no partner content for this ticker
Q

How do I buy Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (NASDAQ: INAQU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit's (INAQU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit.

Q

What is the target price for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Q

Current Stock Price for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU)?

A

The stock price for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (NASDAQ: INAQU) is $11.47 last updated September 8, 2023 at 5:15 PM UTC.

Q

Does Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit.

Q

When is Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (NASDAQ:INAQU) reporting earnings?

A

Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit.

Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit Stock (NASDAQ:INAQU), Quotes and News Summary

Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit Stock (NASDAQ: INAQU) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / 815.000Mkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range9.180 - 12.600
There is not any recent news for this ticker
There are no press releases for this ticker
There is no partner content for this ticker
Q

How do I buy Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (NASDAQ: INAQU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit's (INAQU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit.

Q

What is the target price for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Q

Current Stock Price for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU)?

A

The stock price for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (NASDAQ: INAQU) is $11.47 last updated September 8, 2023 at 5:15 PM UTC.

Q

Does Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit.

Q

When is Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (NASDAQ:INAQU) reporting earnings?

A

Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit.

Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit Stock (NASDAQ:INAQU), Quotes and News Summary

Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit Stock (NASDAQ: INAQU) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / 815.000Mkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range9.180 - 12.600
There is not any recent news for this ticker
There are no press releases for this ticker
There is no partner content for this ticker
Q

How do I buy Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (NASDAQ: INAQU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit's (INAQU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit.

Q

What is the target price for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Q

Current Stock Price for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU)?

A

The stock price for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (NASDAQ: INAQU) is $11.47 last updated September 8, 2023 at 5:15 PM UTC.

Q

Does Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit.

Q

When is Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (NASDAQ:INAQU) reporting earnings?

A

Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit.

Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit Stock (NASDAQ:INAQU), Quotes and News Summary

Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit Stock (NASDAQ: INAQU) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / 815.000Mkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range9.180 - 12.600
There is not any recent news for this ticker
There are no press releases for this ticker
There is no partner content for this ticker
Q

How do I buy Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (NASDAQ: INAQU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit's (INAQU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit.

Q

What is the target price for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit

Q

Current Stock Price for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU)?

A

The stock price for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (NASDAQ: INAQU) is $11.47 last updated September 8, 2023 at 5:15 PM UTC.

Q

Does Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit.

Q

When is Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (NASDAQ:INAQU) reporting earnings?

A

Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit (INAQU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Insight Acquisition Corp. - Unit.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved