QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Imerys
(OTCPK:IMYSY)
7.50
00
At close: Mar 4
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low7.5 - 8.25
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 423M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap3.2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.17
Total Float-

Imerys (OTC:IMYSY), Dividends

Imerys issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Imerys generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Imerys Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Imerys (IMYSY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Imerys.

Q
What date did I need to own Imerys (IMYSY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Imerys.

Q
How much per share is the next Imerys (IMYSY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Imerys (IMYSY) will be on May 1, 2012 and will be $0.25

Q
What is the dividend yield for Imerys (OTCPK:IMYSY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Imerys.

