International Money
(NASDAQ:IMXI)
20.34
-0.61[-2.91%]
At close: Jun 6
20.95
0.6100[3.00%]
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT
Day High/Low20.25 - 21.38
52 Week High/Low14.64 - 22.86
Open / Close21.07 / 20.34
Float / Outstanding33.1M / 38.4M
Vol / Avg.225.8K / 395.4K
Mkt Cap781.9M
P/E16.5
50d Avg. Price20.25
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.3
Total Float33.1M

International Money (NASDAQ:IMXI), Key Statistics

International Money (NASDAQ: IMXI) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
735.3M
Trailing P/E
16.5
Forward P/E
12.08
PE Ratio (TTM)
13.6
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.71
Price / Book (mrq)
5.27
Price / EBITDA
10.15
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
9.1
Earnings Yield
6.06%
Price change 1 M
1.02
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
3.97
Tangible Book value per share
2.66
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
197M
Total Assets
349.7M
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.3
Gross Margin
32.85%
Net Margin
10.16%
EBIT Margin
14.92%
EBITDA Margin
16.83%
Operating Margin
14.92%