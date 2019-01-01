QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Interactive Motorsports and Entertainment Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

Interactive Motorsports Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Interactive Motorsports (IMTS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Interactive Motorsports (OTCEM: IMTS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Interactive Motorsports's (IMTS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Interactive Motorsports.

Q

What is the target price for Interactive Motorsports (IMTS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Interactive Motorsports

Q

Current Stock Price for Interactive Motorsports (IMTS)?

A

The stock price for Interactive Motorsports (OTCEM: IMTS) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Sep 23 2021 16:26:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Interactive Motorsports (IMTS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Interactive Motorsports.

Q

When is Interactive Motorsports (OTCEM:IMTS) reporting earnings?

A

Interactive Motorsports does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Interactive Motorsports (IMTS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Interactive Motorsports.

Q

What sector and industry does Interactive Motorsports (IMTS) operate in?

A

Interactive Motorsports is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.