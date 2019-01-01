QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Intermetro Commun Inc provides voice and data communication services. It owns and operates a national, private, proprietary voice-over-Internet Protocol network infrastructure powered by state-of-the-art switching equipment. The company's services are offered through the carrier and retail source. The carrier service offerings include MetroUSA Toll-Free Service, MetroDirect Toll-Free Service, and MetroEOS Enhanced Origination Service. The retail services include unlimited talk, minute values, and others. Geographically it operates its business through the United States.

Intermetro Commun Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intermetro Commun (IMTO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intermetro Commun (OTCEM: IMTO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Intermetro Commun's (IMTO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intermetro Commun.

Q

What is the target price for Intermetro Commun (IMTO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intermetro Commun

Q

Current Stock Price for Intermetro Commun (IMTO)?

A

The stock price for Intermetro Commun (OTCEM: IMTO) is $0.0005 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 13:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intermetro Commun (IMTO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intermetro Commun.

Q

When is Intermetro Commun (OTCEM:IMTO) reporting earnings?

A

Intermetro Commun does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Intermetro Commun (IMTO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intermetro Commun.

Q

What sector and industry does Intermetro Commun (IMTO) operate in?

A

Intermetro Commun is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.