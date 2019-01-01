Intermetro Commun Inc provides voice and data communication services. It owns and operates a national, private, proprietary voice-over-Internet Protocol network infrastructure powered by state-of-the-art switching equipment. The company's services are offered through the carrier and retail source. The carrier service offerings include MetroUSA Toll-Free Service, MetroDirect Toll-Free Service, and MetroEOS Enhanced Origination Service. The retail services include unlimited talk, minute values, and others. Geographically it operates its business through the United States.