Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Imara
The latest price target for Imara (NASDAQ: IMRA) was reported by SVB Leerink on April 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.00 expecting IMRA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -13.79% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Imara (NASDAQ: IMRA) was provided by SVB Leerink, and Imara downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Imara, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Imara was filed on April 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Imara (IMRA) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $31.00 to $1.00. The current price Imara (IMRA) is trading at is $1.16, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
