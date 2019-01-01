ñol

Inmobiliaria Colonial
(OTCGM:IMQCF)
9.0342
00
At close: Nov 30
8.82
-0.2142[-2.37%]
After Hours: 7:11AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low8.82 - 10.85
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 531.4M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap4.8B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.04
Total Float-

Inmobiliaria Colonial (OTC:IMQCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Inmobiliaria Colonial reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$82M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Inmobiliaria Colonial using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Inmobiliaria Colonial Questions & Answers

Q
When is Inmobiliaria Colonial (OTCGM:IMQCF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Inmobiliaria Colonial

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Inmobiliaria Colonial (OTCGM:IMQCF)?
A

There are no earnings for Inmobiliaria Colonial

Q
What were Inmobiliaria Colonial’s (OTCGM:IMQCF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Inmobiliaria Colonial

