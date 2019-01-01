ñol

Impala Platinum Holdings
(OTCPK:IMPUF)
13.50
00
At close: May 26
13.62
0.1200[0.89%]
After Hours: 8:31AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low10.38 - 18.65
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 847.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.5K
Mkt Cap11.4B
P/E4.72
50d Avg. Price13.93
Div / Yield0.7/5.20%
Payout Ratio49.25
EPS0
Total Float-

Impala Platinum Holdings (OTC:IMPUF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Impala Platinum Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Impala Platinum Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Impala Platinum Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Impala Platinum Holdings (OTCPK:IMPUF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Impala Platinum Holdings

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Impala Platinum Holdings (OTCPK:IMPUF)?
A

There are no earnings for Impala Platinum Holdings

Q
What were Impala Platinum Holdings’s (OTCPK:IMPUF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Impala Platinum Holdings

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.