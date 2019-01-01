ñol

Impala Platinum Holdings
(OTCPK:IMPUF)
13.50
00
At close: May 26
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low10.38 - 18.65
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 847.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.5K
Mkt Cap11.4B
P/E4.72
50d Avg. Price13.93
Div / Yield0.7/5.20%
Payout Ratio49.25
EPS0
Total Float-

Impala Platinum Holdings (OTC:IMPUF), Dividends

Impala Platinum Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Impala Platinum Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Impala Platinum Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Impala Platinum Holdings.

Q
What date did I need to own Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Impala Platinum Holdings.

Q
How much per share is the next Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Impala Platinum Holdings.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Impala Platinum Holdings (OTCPK:IMPUF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Impala Platinum Holdings.

