ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Impac Mortgage Holdings
(OTCPK:IMPHP)
12.10
00
At close: Jun 1
12.00
-0.1000[-0.83%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT

Impac Mortgage Holdings (OTC:IMPHP), Dividends

Impac Mortgage Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Impac Mortgage Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Sep 19, 2008
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Impac Mortgage Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Impac Mortgage Holdings (IMPHP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Impac Mortgage Holdings.

Q
What date did I need to own Impac Mortgage Holdings (IMPHP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Impac Mortgage Holdings (IMPHP). The last dividend payout was on June 30, 2009 and was $1.17

Q
How much per share is the next Impac Mortgage Holdings (IMPHP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Impac Mortgage Holdings (IMPHP). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.17 on June 30, 2009

Q
What is the dividend yield for Impac Mortgage Holdings (OTCPK:IMPHP)?
A

The most current yield for Impac Mortgage Holdings (IMPHP) is 0.00% and is payable next on June 30, 2009

Browse dividends on all stocks.