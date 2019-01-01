ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Imperial Oil
(AMEX:IMO)
55.72
0.30[0.54%]
At close: Jun 6
55.75
0.0300[0.05%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low55.2 - 56.17
52 Week High/Low23.94 - 57.63
Open / Close55.61 / 55.75
Float / Outstanding203.3M / 669.1M
Vol / Avg.799.9K / 626.8K
Mkt Cap37.3B
P/E14.94
50d Avg. Price50.6
Div / Yield1.07/1.94%
Payout Ratio24.47
EPS1.75
Total Float203.3M

Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO), Key Statistics

Imperial Oil (AMEX: IMO) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
38.8B
Trailing P/E
14.94
Forward P/E
7.84
PE Ratio (TTM)
15.31
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.19
Price / Book (mrq)
2.11
Price / EBITDA
7.82
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
7.79
Earnings Yield
6.69%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
0.9
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
26.27
Tangible Book value per share
26.08
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
21.5B
Total Assets
43.8B
Total Liabilities
21.5B
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.99
Gross Margin
14.31%
Net Margin
9.63%
EBIT Margin
12.65%
EBITDA Margin
16.15%
Operating Margin
12.45%