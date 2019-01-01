Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO), Dividends

Imperial Oil issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Imperial Oil generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Imperial Oil. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.34 on July 1, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Imperial Oil ($IMO) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Imperial Oil (IMO) shares by June 2, 2022
The next dividend for Imperial Oil (IMO) will be on June 1, 2022 and will be $0.34
Imperial Oil has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Imperial Oil (IMO) was $0.34 and was paid out next on July 1, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.