QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Imperial Oil
(AMEX:IMO)
55.72
0.30[0.54%]
At close: Jun 6
55.75
0.0300[0.05%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low55.2 - 56.17
52 Week High/Low23.94 - 57.63
Open / Close55.61 / 55.75
Float / Outstanding203.3M / 669.1M
Vol / Avg.799.9K / 626.8K
Mkt Cap37.3B
P/E14.94
50d Avg. Price50.6
Div / Yield1.07/1.94%
Payout Ratio24.47
EPS1.75
Total Float203.3M

Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO), Dividends

Imperial Oil issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Imperial Oil generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.72%

Annual Dividend

$1.36

Last Dividend

Jun 2
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Imperial Oil Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Imperial Oil (IMO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Imperial Oil. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.34 on July 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Imperial Oil (IMO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Imperial Oil ($IMO) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Imperial Oil (IMO) shares by June 2, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Imperial Oil (IMO) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Imperial Oil (IMO) will be on June 1, 2022 and will be $0.34

Q
What is the dividend yield for Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO)?
A

Imperial Oil has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Imperial Oil (IMO) was $0.34 and was paid out next on July 1, 2022.

