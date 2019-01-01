QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.86 - 6.63
Mkt Cap
35.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
19.26
EPS
0.72
Shares
9.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

IMINT Image Intelligence Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IMINT Image Intelligence (IMNTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IMINT Image Intelligence (OTCGM: IMNTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IMINT Image Intelligence's (IMNTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IMINT Image Intelligence.

Q

What is the target price for IMINT Image Intelligence (IMNTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IMINT Image Intelligence

Q

Current Stock Price for IMINT Image Intelligence (IMNTF)?

A

The stock price for IMINT Image Intelligence (OTCGM: IMNTF) is $3.85816 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:01:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IMINT Image Intelligence (IMNTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IMINT Image Intelligence.

Q

When is IMINT Image Intelligence (OTCGM:IMNTF) reporting earnings?

A

IMINT Image Intelligence does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IMINT Image Intelligence (IMNTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IMINT Image Intelligence.

Q

What sector and industry does IMINT Image Intelligence (IMNTF) operate in?

A

IMINT Image Intelligence is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.