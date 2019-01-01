QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead program, bertilimumab is a first-in-class, human monoclonal antibody that binds eotaxin-1, a chemokine that attracts eosinophils to the site of inflammation. By blocking eotaxin-1, bertilimumab may prevent the migration and activation of eosinophils and other cells, blocking inflammatory pathway active in a variety of allergic and immune diseases. Bertilimumab has shown promising clinical activity in bullous pemphigoid and has been studied in other conditions including allergic rhinitis and ulcerative colitis and may have application in other diseases, including atopic dermatitis, asthma, and other diseases.

Immune Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Immune Pharmaceuticals (IMNPQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Immune Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM: IMNPQ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Immune Pharmaceuticals's (IMNPQ) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for Immune Pharmaceuticals (IMNPQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Immune Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for Immune Pharmaceuticals (IMNPQ)?

A

The stock price for Immune Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM: IMNPQ) is $0.0016 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:08:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Immune Pharmaceuticals (IMNPQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Immune Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Immune Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM:IMNPQ) reporting earnings?

A

Immune Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Immune Pharmaceuticals (IMNPQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Immune Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Immune Pharmaceuticals (IMNPQ) operate in?

A

Immune Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.