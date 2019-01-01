Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead program, bertilimumab is a first-in-class, human monoclonal antibody that binds eotaxin-1, a chemokine that attracts eosinophils to the site of inflammation. By blocking eotaxin-1, bertilimumab may prevent the migration and activation of eosinophils and other cells, blocking inflammatory pathway active in a variety of allergic and immune diseases. Bertilimumab has shown promising clinical activity in bullous pemphigoid and has been studied in other conditions including allergic rhinitis and ulcerative colitis and may have application in other diseases, including atopic dermatitis, asthma, and other diseases.